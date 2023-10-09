Eric Seals in
Referrals for HFT in NYC
Hi all,
I will be moving to NYC soon given my partner has accepted a position and would like to use this opportunity to transition into HFT. I've set my sights on the industry as it seems to be the most interesting finance sector which uses C++ and is high-performance / low-latency.
I'd be more than interested to hear other's experiences and if any firms are actively hiring!
sammy007Computer Science
I've heard HFT companies go by the college brand and would mostly hire from the top tier colleges? Is it true?
55oo55WASoftware Engineer
That's generally been true. It's just so competitive, it's become one of those "who you know" situations to get in there
