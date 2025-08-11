Bad team politics vs. interview prep grind which pain do you pick?

My team right now is a masterclass in politics: meetings packed with passive-aggressive comments, credit disappearing into someone else’s slide deck, and managers so checked out they might as well be holograms.





I’ve thought about leaving, but then reality hits LeetCode marathons, behavioral question drills, take-homes that eat your weekend, and the lovely possibility of rejection emails.





Feels like choosing between staying in a slow burn or signing up for a boot camp of pain. Which one are you picking right now?



