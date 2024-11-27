gloomyguy in
Poll
evaluate my job offer
market is cooked right now and recently got laid off. I was with consulting and tc was 221k. Got a couple of jobs with contacts.
1.) Consulting 250 base no bonus, Architect role. growth potential but work is challenging
2.) full time 167k base and 10k potential bonus. More stable but extremely low growth potential.
4
3243
19g6xkw1caynfTechnical Program Manager
If this is a debate for you, you must not be telling us the whole story.
1
