In praise of Meta, they're helping Visa based employees
Visa based employees are being kept on payroll for 2 extra months, so they have 4 months in total to try and find a new job before losing their visa.
It's a small thing, but honestly props to them for thinking that through and swallowing the cost.
AnonbroSoftware Engineer
Also note the upcoming holiday season, which makes the timing even worse for layoffs
refer61614Software Engineer
This is a big one. Even folks that are hiring usually slow down this time of year.
