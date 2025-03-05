kamui in
Leaving after 3 months?
I just started a new job about 3 months ago and everything seemed great. The team was chill, the work was pretty engaging, and the pay was decent. The thing is, I just received an offer I really can't refuse even though I'm only 3 months into my current job.
Pay is better, work seems more interesting (it's AI-related), and no red flags so far from the team at least. I just feel really bad about doing my manager and team dirty like this and leaving so soon.
Has anyone done this before? How can I go about telling my manager and team without making things unnecessarily hard?
leo03000Information Technologist
You don’t owe any loyalty to anyone. Follow what will make you happier in the end. Money will always lessen the burden of life stressors.
