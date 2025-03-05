Leaving after 3 months?

I just started a new job about 3 months ago and everything seemed great. The team was chill, the work was pretty engaging, and the pay was decent. The thing is, I just received an offer I really can't refuse even though I'm only 3 months into my current job.





Pay is better, work seems more interesting (it's AI-related), and no red flags so far from the team at least. I just feel really bad about doing my manager and team dirty like this and leaving so soon.





Has anyone done this before? How can I go about telling my manager and team without making things unnecessarily hard?