poloboichris in
Poll
Masters Degree? Or Full Tome
4th year and just started to look for internships my last year :/ Looking to be a PM. Currently interning at wells Fargo as a product intern and interning in the fall as a PM for Comcast. Is it better to apply for an apm full time program or go for my masters in MEM and intern.
Closed
73 participants
3
1860
Sort by:
doongsSoftware Engineer
In cases where the choice is either grad school or full time employment, I very rarely recommend anyone pick school. Job experience nearly always is better than a master's degree. If you really truly want to do the masters because you love learning, find an employer who will pay for it.
1
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Yeah, it might make more sense to go the school route if you're trying to get into a really technical specialty, but for product roles, the experience is going to outweigh school by far.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,543