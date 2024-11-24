XProtoZa in
Google team match / internal referral
Hello everyone, I just passed Google onsites with great feedback (SWE L3). Currently in the team matching stage.
I am looking for an internal referral / internal help to get matched sooner due to personal / financial reasons. Would greatly appreciate any help.
Also, does anyone know the success rate of team matching these days? And if there is remaining headcount?
Thank you!
theonlywaySoftware Engineer
Just curious but how many leetcodes did you solve?
XProtoZaSoftware Engineer
150
