Worried about aging as a manager in tech, advice appreciated.

Hi





I'm in my mid thirties. I'm a manager in tech could aim for director in a couple years. But it doesn't seem worth it. All that I'm doing just continues to make me feel like the new engineers in the workforce are smarter than me. Additionally it's taking 50+ hours to earn a decent salary, as my wife doesn't work.





Looking for experienced folks input on how to pursue this. I'm currently feeling like the only way to make this decision is out of fear.





Don't know how I can earn well while being at a state where I'm growing out of joy rather than a rat race.