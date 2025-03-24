19g618l2gwwp1w in
Worried about aging as a manager in tech, advice appreciated.
Hi
I'm in my mid thirties. I'm a manager in tech could aim for director in a couple years. But it doesn't seem worth it. All that I'm doing just continues to make me feel like the new engineers in the workforce are smarter than me. Additionally it's taking 50+ hours to earn a decent salary, as my wife doesn't work.
Looking for experienced folks input on how to pursue this. I'm currently feeling like the only way to make this decision is out of fear.
Don't know how I can earn well while being at a state where I'm growing out of joy rather than a rat race.
6
3862
Sort by:
LoreCivil Engineer
There is significant ageism in tech. Plan on making as much money as you can over the next 10 years and then either climb the ladder or hit the pay ceiling by mid 40s.
1
19g618l2gwwp1wSoftware Engineering Manager
I wonder how many sw managers/ics can achieve this. What happens to the rest?
About
Public
Tech
Members
731,823