Can anyone share info on TikTok's music app, Resso?
TikTok has already taken over social in the US and it sounds like their music platform Resso might do the same for streaming music. Curious if anyone (particularly in India and Indonesia) can speak to how successful it's been there because I think Spotify is in for a fight for marketshare 😬
casebycaseSoftware Engineer
It’s doing well, but def some growing pains and it’s only in those few markets that they really have penetration.
