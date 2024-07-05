CranjMcBasketball371 in  
Software Engineer  

Do robotics tech companies hire people on O-1 visas?

I have the O-1 visa (for people with exceptional ability) that was filed by my current employer.
 If I want to switch companies, the new company would have to file for the O-1 visa again. AFAIK it is very easy for it to get approved if it was approved once in the past. But it comes at a cost for filling the petition...

tumbvuk2Software Engineer  
I feel like the answer here is, that they probably can.
