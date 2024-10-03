CodeDream in
Google Cloud - Professional Cloud architect
I want to get the the Google cloud architect certification but I am not sure if it is worth it in Germany? Did anyone have it here on Germany or Europe did it help advance your career? Or your pay?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
I can't find it, but someone did a study and found that people who list certifications on their linkedin earn a lower salary on average than those who don't. The theory is that those who don't list certifications have "traditional" credentials (university degrees, etc.) and the industry tends to prefer hiring these people. More broadly, I think there are some vendor-neutral certifications that can definitely help your career (particularly in security), but vendor-specific certifications do not increase your market value very much.
