What’s something you wish you knew before working at Amazon?
Or MAANG.
I start Monday :)
RunningferretSoftware Engineer
Set boundaries on work and be wary of everyone you work with. Most teams are filled with bad managers and engineers who will steal credit or blame failures
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Add to that: Get your assignments/requests in writing. This might not come up, but it's probably still worth mentioning that if you get any requests to do work that you think is not right, then make sure you get it in writing so you always have something to fall back on.
