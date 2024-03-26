ZTrope90 in  
Product Designer  

Poll

Canva acquires Affinity

https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/affinity/


I'm sure I know what the community reaction will be like, but curious to know everyone's thoughts here. Personally, I hate this acquisition, Affinity's model was ideal and I could easily see this turning into something of a subscription model (and yes, I know Canva says they don't plan to do that right now).

Closed

146 participants

4
3272
Sort by:
hackrSoftware Engineer  
Its sad to see when innovative companies with unique models get absorbed by larger corporations
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,521