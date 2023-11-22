undertone in
Sam is reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, alongside new board
OpenAI has put out this statement: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."
Seems like Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and of course Ilya have been axed from this newly instituted board.
https://time.com/6337449/openai-sam-altman-return-ceo-staff-board-resign/
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Unions work for WAY more than just good pay and keeping people in low demand jobs. RTO, Benefits, general employee wellbeing are all in the interest of unions. I would absolutely love for tech employees to start unionizing, especially considering how badly upper management in tech has a tendency to treat employees.
I've previously thought unions aren't necessary in tech because the pay is good and competition for labor is high, but concerns extend beyond pay in situations like this.