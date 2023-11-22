Sam is reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, alongside new board

OpenAI has put out this statement: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."





Seems like Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and of course Ilya have been axed from this newly instituted board.





