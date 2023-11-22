undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Sam is reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, alongside new board

OpenAI has put out this statement: "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."


Seems like Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and of course Ilya have been axed from this newly instituted board.


https://time.com/6337449/openai-sam-altman-return-ceo-staff-board-resign/

Latest Updates on Sam Altman’s Potential Return to OpenAI

Latest Updates on Sam Altman’s Potential Return to OpenAI

After facing intense outrage over ousting Altman, OpenAI’s board initially agreed in principle to step down, but have so far refused to officially do so.

time.com
19
5220
Sort by:
19g615l21do5mjDevOps Engineer  
There is a strong element of collective action here that some seem to be missing. The potential of an employee revolt made this situation untenable for the previous board. I wonder if employees will realize this, get organized, and form a union to leverage their power.

I've previously thought unions aren't necessary in tech because the pay is good and competition for labor is high, but concerns extend beyond pay in situations like this.
11
Calculatron99Business Analyst  
Unions work for WAY more than just good pay and keeping people in low demand jobs. RTO, Benefits, general employee wellbeing are all in the interest of unions. I would absolutely love for tech employees to start unionizing, especially considering how badly upper management in tech has a tendency to treat employees.
11

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,496