Searching new opportunities either Full-Time or Freelance

I'm a software engineer with 8 years of experience specializing in distributed systems, databases, and cloud. Passionate about delivering scalable, fault-tolerant, and performant solutions with a focus on key results and bringing value.





Keywords: .NET, NESTjs, Angular, Next, Azure, Microservices, JS/TS, gRPC, Event sourcing, CI/CD, Rabbit/Kafka/AzureServiceBus, RDBMS, NoSQL, Cache, Indexing engines