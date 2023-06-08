James1989 in
GE Power Hyderabad LPB1 Salary
I got selected for lead Engineer (LPB1 band) in ge power Hyderabad.
How should i negotiate salary?
what is range of salary for LPB1 band in ge power?
Does ge power negotiate salary?
My current salary is 22.36 LPA including bonus. And total experience is 12 years.
Thank you for helping out.
ijijdsSoftware Engineer
Always negotiate! Even if they say no, you'll never know unless you ask. I'd try to get them to provide a number first and then go from there. You have a lot of experience so they should be open to negotiate with you.
1
