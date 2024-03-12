TheGuy in  
Looking for referral

Looking for Semiconductor foundry job as process engineer.
MS in Materials Science and Engineering
2yrs exp as Process engineer.
eulerTheRulerHardware Engineer  
Can help with Infineon if interested.
TheGuyHardware Engineer  
At this point, I'm down for whatever comes my way. Let's get it.
First time applying through referral, so idk how this goes...

