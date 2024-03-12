TheGuy in
Looking for referral
Looking for Semiconductor foundry job as process engineer.
MS in Materials Science and Engineering
2yrs exp as Process engineer.
eulerTheRulerHardware Engineer
Can help with Infineon if interested.
TheGuyHardware Engineer
At this point, I'm down for whatever comes my way. Let's get it.
First time applying through referral, so idk how this goes...
Hardware Engineer
