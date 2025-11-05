Mag 7 Senior SWE New Offer Boxplots

Hey community, it's Hakeem from Levels.fyi!





We recently updated the box plot charts on the specific level pages to better showcase the spread of data within a level, and I went ahead and took it a step further and re-generated the box plots but for new offer submissions this time around. Meaning, these data points don't include any stock growth.





We filtered for only new offer submissions for Senior SWEs (based on the Levels.fyi leveling chart), new offers, and for data points from the Greater Seattle Area, Bay Area, and NYC to also account for CoL,





A couple of quick insights:

Meta tops the list on median (~$446K) and even the floor (25th ~$402K). Meta also topped the list for the stock growth-included chart, so this isn’t necessarily a surprise.

tops the list on median (~$446K) and even the floor (25th ~$402K). Meta also topped the list for the stock growth-included chart, so this isn’t necessarily a surprise. Amazon is right behind on median (~$425K) and has the highest 75th (~$491K). Big upside in top quartile = stretch for priority hires, which tracks with Amazon’s general hiring philosophy as they take in a lot of engineers at L5 with a wide band to account for differences in talent and expertise.

Curious on what you all are seeing with this data. Anything else interesting, or anything to add from personal experience negotiating with and working for these companies?







