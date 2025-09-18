Need Suggestions – Remote or Pune QA Automation roles & next path after Selenium

Hi everyone 👋

I have ~5 years of experience in QA Automation (Java + Selenium + API testing). I’m exploring opportunities in decent product companies that offer remote work or are based in Pune, with a focus on good work culture and decent pay.





1. Could you suggest product companies (remote or Pune) currently hiring for QA Automation Engineers / SDET with strong Java Selenium background?









2. I’ve noticed that pure QA automation roles seem to be reducing in the market. What career paths would you recommend after Selenium automation? For example, moving into SDET, performance/security testing, DevOps/Cloud automation, or even product-side roles.









3. From your experience, which direction provides better long-term growth and stability?













Any insights on companies, salary benchmarks, or skill transitions would be really helpful 🙏





Thanks in advance!



