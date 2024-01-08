undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson steps down after 15 years

Seems like investor and board room pressure enforced the change. Stepping in his place is Khozema Shipchandler, a longtime Twilio executive.


Wonder what the employees make of this change. Do you think this is generally positive? Anything changing internally after this?


https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/08/twilio-ceo-lawson-steps-down-after-bruising-activist-battles.html

Twilio founder Jeff Lawson on Monday said he would step down as CEO of the enterprise communications software company.

refer61614Software Engineer  
Can someone explain how activist investors are able to exert this kind of pressure ?
2
JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer  
Activist investors buy themselves enough ownership to have a voice at or about a company, which they can then use to advocate for or against specific strategies, business decisions, etc. They often get involved when a company is doing poorly, and provide a sort of rallying point against the CEO, who is generally getting the blame from investors for the company's poor performance. The whole point is to influence public and/or leadership discourse about the company in their direction. In a cynical view, they're hecklers. Unless they buy majority control or can gain majority support, they can't FORCE any changes - but they can make the job of the CEO absolutely miserable until their demands are met. It's not surprising someone working under those circumstances would leave (especially when they have a billion dollars to go do literally whatever else they want).
7

