Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson steps down after 15 years

Seems like investor and board room pressure enforced the change. Stepping in his place is Khozema Shipchandler, a longtime Twilio executive.





Wonder what the employees make of this change. Do you think this is generally positive? Anything changing internally after this?





https://www.cnbc.com/2024/01/08/twilio-ceo-lawson-steps-down-after-bruising-activist-battles.html