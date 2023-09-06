GitLab survey reveals increasing reliance on AI in software development

A recent survey by GitLab reveals a growing trend among organizations implementing AI in their software development processes, deeming it essential to stay competitive.

AI becomes crucial for software development

GitLab's report reveals that most respondents (83%) consider AI essential for their software development, regardless of their position, job level, or years of experience.

Most organizations have deemed AI adoption successful, with 90% stating confidence in using AI tools daily.





Areas of AI application and concerns about its integration

AI's application in software development extends beyond simply generating codes, focusing more on natural language chatbots, automated test generation, and tracking machine learning model experiments.

However, despite the growing adoption, concerns about AI-generated codes lacking copyright protection (48%) and potentially introducing vulnerabilities (39%) are rising.

The rising fear of AI replacing existing roles is evident, with 57% predicting that their jobs might be threatened within five years.





The need for training and the real-world implications of AI integration

As AI permeates workplaces, nearly 81% believe they require more training.

Interestingly, those with more AI experience were less likely to link it with productivity gains and faster cycle times, highlighting the importance of human verification in AI-generated codes for ensuring error-free, secure, and copyright-compliant production.





