Peacekept in  
Software Engineer  

Skill building

What's the best way to become a Senior Software Engineer when starting off as a junior?
6
1948
Sort by:
rk2022Software Engineer  
That's a multi-faceted question that its too late in the night for to go deep into lol.

Some things I've picked up from watching seniors though:

- They push themselves technically. Avoiding the trap of "1yr of experience n times"

- They seek opportunities for leadership - doesn't necessarily mean EMs or PMs, but engineers who oversee or have ownership of projects/ domains or knowledge centres

- "T" shaped skill tree. i.e. breadth of knowledge over many topics, but depth in one specific domain

- Better communicators and people-persons. A good communicator != bubbly extroverted type, its a skill like any other and can be trained

- Helping/mentoring others - true mastery is being able to teach it to others and decompose complex topics simply

Numerous other behaviours to list, but these are the major factors to become senior.
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482