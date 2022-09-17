Skill building

What's the best way to become a Senior Software Engineer when starting off as a junior?
Some things I've picked up from watching seniors though:
- They push themselves technically. Avoiding the trap of "1yr of experience n times"
- They seek opportunities for leadership - doesn't necessarily mean EMs or PMs, but engineers who oversee or have ownership of projects/ domains or knowledge centres
- "T" shaped skill tree. i.e. breadth of knowledge over many topics, but depth in one specific domain
- Better communicators and people-persons. A good communicator != bubbly extroverted type, its a skill like any other and can be trained
- Helping/mentoring others - true mastery is being able to teach it to others and decompose complex topics simply
Numerous other behaviours to list, but these are the major factors to become senior.