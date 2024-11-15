PSA: Google is a scam

Poll

For anyone evaluating multiple competing offers:





Google is not a great place to work, imo. It hires top talent with great achievements only to make them work on menial stuff that barely makes it to product. You'll not only be down-leveled and low-balled, you will deteriorate in skill over time as well. Do your career a favor and run to the other better offer.





(unless you're looking for a good name on your resume)