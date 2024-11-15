nitroiguana in
Poll
PSA: Google is a scam
For anyone evaluating multiple competing offers:
Google is not a great place to work, imo. It hires top talent with great achievements only to make them work on menial stuff that barely makes it to product. You'll not only be down-leveled and low-balled, you will deteriorate in skill over time as well. Do your career a favor and run to the other better offer.
(unless you're looking for a good name on your resume)
Closed
78 participants
5
1372
Sort by:
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
While I think Google's work culture has deteriorated a bit recently compared to how it used to be with its layoffs and all that, I don't know if I'd go so far as to say that it's "not a great place to work." At the end of the day, if you're looking for a place that pays you well in exchange for having to actually do work and all that, Google is probably one of the better places to land in terms of how much work you'd have to do for how much you'd get paid to do it.
1
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,597