BrooklynBroke in
Can anyone outline the progression of SWE from the 90s to present?
Software engineer salaries in the 90s used to be 40k to 50k, which was considered comfortable and similar to an accountant. Now software engineer salaries rival lawyer and doctor salaries and out best many MBAs. Does this sound true?
5
3648
Sort by:
19g617l4outciuData
Software engineer salaries in the 80’s were 40-60k, in the 90’s a good engineering on the coasts made six figures. Specialists could make 200k in the 90’s before the dotcom bust. Outsourcing which really got traction in the early 2000’s crushed the market for a decade.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,448