Microsoft offer evaluation

Poll

8.5YoE, Android Developer





Current

CTC: 49LPA base + 20LPA in ESOPs (~80L vesting over 4 years)

Company: One of the biggest Indian FinTechs

Location: Bangalore

Role: Software Engineer (senior dev, but it's a flat hierarchy)





Microsoft Offer

CTC: 55LPA + 70k USD(62L or 15.5LPA) in stocks (I think same 4 years vesting period)

Signing Bonus: 5L

Role: Senior Android Engineer (IC4)

Location: Hyderabad





Currently in my opinion,

Pros

- Microsoft label

- Better perks

- I kinda feel burned out in the current position. A fresh start would really make a difference





Cons

- The hike isn't worth a switch, let alone moving to a different city that you've no connections at all

- Worried about recent layoffs









Should I take the offer? Is there any scope for negotiation?