Microsoft offer evaluation
8.5YoE, Android Developer
Current
CTC: 49LPA base + 20LPA in ESOPs (~80L vesting over 4 years)
Company: One of the biggest Indian FinTechs
Location: Bangalore
Role: Software Engineer (senior dev, but it's a flat hierarchy)
Microsoft Offer
CTC: 55LPA + 70k USD(62L or 15.5LPA) in stocks (I think same 4 years vesting period)
Signing Bonus: 5L
Role: Senior Android Engineer (IC4)
Location: Hyderabad
Currently in my opinion,
Pros
- Microsoft label
- Better perks
- I kinda feel burned out in the current position. A fresh start would really make a difference
Cons
- The hike isn't worth a switch, let alone moving to a different city that you've no connections at all
- Worried about recent layoffs
Should I take the offer? Is there any scope for negotiation?
ishaanSoftware Engineer at Google
Yeah, I’d definitely try negotiating before deciding. Even if they don’t budge on base, sometimes Microsoft will sweeten the sign-on or bump the stock a bit if you ask. Make sure to bring some data from levels and your negotiation a-game though
3
