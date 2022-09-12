Solomon Fields-Jackson in
Timeline for college
Hey everyone,
Im currently applying to colleges as a finance/economics major with hopes of either going into Investment Banking or Managment Consulting. I was wondering how the timeline for internships and stuff differs between the two and is it possible for me to focus on both careers? If you have any online resources please feel free to share
Thanks again!
6r1bjYEFinancial Analyst
Best advice I can give: 1) Enjoy the college experience and find ways to balance the academic, social, and business side of things. 2) Academic- master the fundamentals, especially in year 1-2. No excuses for anything less than 3.5 gpa semesters. years 3-4 will be tougher but thats the meat and potatoes of your major. 3) Social- get involved on campus, meet and make new friends, get your heart broken, all these experiences will make you more relatable in a work environment. Gotta grow up in your own way 4) Business- get familiar with the career offices on campus and in your first year, just go to the career fair and get a feel for the chaos and eavesdrop on conversations to see how the upperclassmen do things. You can learn a lot by just observing things. Then network like a mad man. it's all about who you know in banking.
