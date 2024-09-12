GoHawks122222 in
Anyone go from a big company to a startup?
I'm at a FAANG company right now with a compelling offer to join a startup but I'm worried about the volatility that usually comes with that. Anyone else make the jump who can share their experience?
1. Rocketship co
2. A lot of upside / equity.
3. You counterbalance financial risk with seniority / learning that will set you apart, build personal brand etc.
4. If 1,2,3 AND you want to become a founder later. You learn v little to no founder skills in Faang