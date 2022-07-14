canOF36dO2jnf in
Should you still change jobs if you’re worried about a recession?
I dont think it hurts to put feelers out there and leave your LinkedIn profile "open to work" for recruiters to see. I know some people get their inboxes blown up by recruiters so in those cases, I guess you have more options than you care to have lol.
I'm just wondering how you feel confident making a move when the forecasts are not promising. Stay at the dump you're at or take a chance and get dumped 6 months from now? Maybe I'm too pessimistic? Help plz
19g618l48lv60oWeb Developer
The problem is if you get an offer and then they rescind or go under or conduct mass layoffs. New kid in the block could get cut more quickly.
colgateSoftware Engineer
100%, I’d sit tight
