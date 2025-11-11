Suheb Multani in
How do you evaluate non-monetary benefits (remote work, learning budget, flexible time) when comparing offers?
How you judge the value of these benefits that don’t involve direct money but still affect your work-life balance and career growth.
linkedoutSoftware Engineer at LinkedIn
I look at how often I’d actually use the perk. A $5k learning budget sounds great, but if you can’t take time off to use it, it’s just marketing. Meanwhile, true remote flexibility (no mandatory hours, async culture) changes day-to-day quality of life way more than people realize.
