Working student internship opportunities?

I'm heading into my final year of a computer science - statistics degree and am currently doing a summer software eng internship at a bank. I was wondering do many big companies offer "working student" roles for either software engineering/development or data science/engineering in Fall/Winter? I won't have time to really do a full-time (full time as in a role that requires ~40 hours a week) role because of my final year course load but have been looking around to see if I could find something part-time (mainly to build up some more experience and have money throughout the year lol) that could lead to full-time employment/internship summer 2023. All the career pages that I've looked around haven't ever had a working student role for software/data so was wondering if anyone had any suggestions!