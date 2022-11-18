pizzarox in
Update: Elon is already back tracking because no one said 'yes'
He emailed everyone saying that employees can get approval to work remotely if their “manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution".
He's afraid too many people are gonna leave?
Edit: People left happily lol
nobukanteenSite Reliability Engineer
Seems like he underestimated just how popular his new regime was going to be and people called his bluff. f*ck that guy man, seriously. I can't believe he fired the whole accessibility team. It pisses me off he has no sense of decency
froma3Software Engineer
Wait, doesn't he claim to have some form of autism?
