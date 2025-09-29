EA’s record $55B LBO shocks markets

Electronic Arts agreed to be taken private in a $55 billion deal—the largest leveraged buyout on record—by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners. EA shareholders will receive $210 per share, about a 25% premium. The consortium plans to fund the transaction with roughly $36 billion in cash and $20 billion in debt reportedly arranged by JPMorgan, while PIF also rolls over existing equity. For the U.S. games industry, the deal is a seismic bet on durable franchises like Madden NFL and Battlefield amid a choppy market for new titles. It also signals that mega-LBOs are back, with abundant sovereign and private capital willing to finance scale bets on recurring-revenue IP. EA will remain headquartered in Redwood City with CEO Andrew Wilson staying on.