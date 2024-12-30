Someguyinatlanta in
Am I underpaid?
Exp - 12 yrs
Role - senior software engineer fully remote.
Base - 153k USD
Bonus - 7k USD
RSU - 5k - 3 yr vesting.
401k - 6% match
relevantattitude
This is all so subjective. To people that have spent their career in big tech, yes, you’re obviously deeply underpaid. You make less than a new grad. However, to the majority of other people, you make great money. If you think you can make more, start applying! You can do it!
