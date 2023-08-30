Changing jobs pays more

Saw a report on Bloomberg: ADP states that workers who stayed in their job saw a 5.9% median pay increase in August from a year ago, the smallest advance since 2021. For those who changed jobs, the median rise in annual pay was 9.5%.





Pretty spot on to what I bet a lot of us already knew, but nice to see the data support it.





https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/us-companies-add-177-000-jobs-smallest-gain-in-five-months-1.1965131