Changing jobs pays more

Saw a report on Bloomberg: ADP states that workers who stayed in their job saw a 5.9% median pay increase in August from a year ago, the smallest advance since 2021. For those who changed jobs, the median rise in annual pay was 9.5%.


Pretty spot on to what I bet a lot of us already knew, but nice to see the data support it.


https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/us-companies-add-177-000-jobs-smallest-gain-in-five-months-1.1965131

US Companies Add 177,000 Jobs, Smallest Gain in Five Months - BNN Bloomberg

