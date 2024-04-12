19g615l38sa2nk in
Poll
Indian L1A I-140 approved & laid off
FWIW, priority date in Feb 2023. Is there any option for me other than returning back to India? Has any L1A holder navigated such a situation and have tips to offer?
Closed
42 participants
5
3372
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I found this resource which might help: https://www.rnlawgroup.com/options-for-an-h-1b-employee-with-approved-i-140-that-has-been-laid-off/
19g615l38sa2nkSoftware Engineering Manager
Thanks for the response! This one talks about H-1B though but looking at the poll results I think there’s enough consensus on one outcome 😔
About
Public
Software Engineering Manager
Members
10,527