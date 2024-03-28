BlakeGroupeeee in  
Mobile Software Engineer  

AI-specific salaries

Saw this WSJ article about the fight for AI talent and saw a few mentions of Levels (so cool!), but it's insane to me some of these compensation packages that are getting thrown around and how tough the competitions is

DnRmySoftware Engineering Manager  
This is not going to be the same for every engineer with AI knowledge. Only the one that are at the top of the game. Going out and reading a book about AI will not get you this kind of comp.
14

