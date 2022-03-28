How Much Does Education Impact FAANG-like TC?

When we're interviewing for my teams (non faang, fortune 50), we care what they know, how they figure shit out they dont know, and how they are to work/interact with. We genuinely dont look at education unless something sticks out. When we decide to hire, sure its part of our overall decision, but like 5% of it, maybe (again, unless there's outliers in their education). Not sure how HR considers edu exp when negotiating comp after we're done interviewing though...



