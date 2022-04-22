19g6vl29bte9s in
How does stock work as part of your TC at Microsoft?
I've only ever worked at private companies and never had anything in my TC beyond cash salary + bonus. How does stock factor into the TC? I recently interviewed for a position at Microsoft and they said they'd have an answer by end of day tomorrow, so I'm trying to figure this out so I go into negotiations knowing what I'm doing. Does anyone have an answer for this? Is it just "every pay period they give you X amount of company stock."?
4
1480
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Yup, you pretty much vest your stock as you go on a quarterly basis. It'd be 25% of the total grant after 12 months (vesting cliff), and then 6.25% of the grant each quarter afterwards. The RSUs are issued to you and can sell them immediately after. The only thing to note is that vesting cliff for the first year, meaning your first stock vest (where you actually receive the RSUs) would be after your 12th month with the company. The cliff is a way to retain people for at least a year. If they don't stay the full year, they don't receive any stock. This article is pretty helpful to get an overview: https://www.holloway.com/g/equity-compensation/sections/vesting-and-cliffs
1
19g6vl29bte9sSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the reply! I'll give that article a read when I get a chance.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,316