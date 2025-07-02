Upwrkyoe6 in
Need advice.
'Walk me through how you'd prioritize our roadmap for next quarter?'
How would you answer this question? I bombed my final round and I think it's because the answer I gave to this was not what the interviewer wanted to hear. I could tell.
Going forward, how would you advice me to answer these kind of questions?
PM. YOE 5. TC:0
hashedoutProduct Manager at Twilio13 hours ago
This might not be the best, but this is honestly what I'd do. If this weren't a hypothetical situation and the interviewer was genuinely asking how you'd prioritize their existing roadmap, I’d suggest by clarifying the context first in your answer. Ask if the team has an existing roadmap or if you’re building from scratch. That shows collaboration and avoids assumptions. Then talk about stakeholder alignment, tradeoffs, and how you’d revisit priorities if things change.
1
jasper1113Product Manager at Snowflake13 hours ago
Heavy on the "hypothetical vs realistic" situation thing here. If it were a hypothetical, then I feel like asking about an existing roadmap is a copout. But if this was a legit scenario, I think asking for an existing roadmap, or at least whether or not what existed, would be a good idea.
1
