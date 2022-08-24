pa2024nu in
What was your first job out of college, what city, and what was your starting salary?
My first job was 4 years ago and I started off as a BA at Chase making $80k. After about a year of doing that, I wanted to specialize into a more data sci-oriented role since I have a stats/quant background. Fast forward and now I'm in the $130's at Credit Suisse and am pretty comfortable with what I'm doing.
Curious about where you started and where you are now. Are you happy with the decisions you made up until now? 👀
Graduated 2019, Live in the DC / DMV area First job was at a big consulting company but not big 4. 55k starting, one raise to 62k, stayed there for ~1.5 yrs Transitioned into cyber security at my first company, best decision I have ever made for my career. I now make 240k+ in the same area, this is my 3rd company since graduating. Make sure to swtich companies every 1 to 2 years to maximize earning potential!
