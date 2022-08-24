What was your first job out of college, what city, and what was your starting salary?

My first job was 4 years ago and I started off as a BA at Chase making $80k. After about a year of doing that, I wanted to specialize into a more data sci-oriented role since I have a stats/quant background. Fast forward and now I'm in the $130's at Credit Suisse and am pretty comfortable with what I'm doing.





Curious about where you started and where you are now. Are you happy with the decisions you made up until now? 👀