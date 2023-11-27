UncDezzy in
Tech Intership
Im currently a junior in college any tips on how to land interships? Or how to approach looking for internships?
Calculatron99
Know when internships usually come out and work on preparing and applying as early as possible. Usually right around September/October is when companies release internship applications for the next summer, so you should aim for around that point. A lot of them will also have a specific date/time the internships are open for, so make sure to plan your application/prep process to be early.
UncDezzy
Thank you so much for this information
