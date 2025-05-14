Master's in CS vs. Continue Working?

Poll

Hi all, I've been working part time with a techstars startup for about a year and nine months now under an advisor agreement. It's pure equity comp and not that much. I like the situation since I'm finishing up a BA in Mathematics, and it allows me to get some experience while finishing school without too much stress. I'm wondering whether I should try to convert to salary/search for a new job after finishing my bachelors or go on to do a masters in computer science. I have significant investments, so money isn't a problem at the moment. I also have several internships for experience. What do you think is better for long term earning potential and ease of getting jobs? Trying to convert for more work experience and potential earnings/getting a new job or going and doing a masters in CS?





Thanks for any advice. Any comments are also very much appreciated sharing thoughts.