Jin Mori in  
Software Engineer  

More entries on the leaderboard

Currently the levels.fyi leaderboard (suppose software engineer entry level) only shows 20 entries. Where can I find the complete leaderboard with all entries?
2
1470
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Sort the comp table by TC on the software eng page: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?countryId=254&country=254&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC
1
JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer  
The leaderboard gives median comp for data points within the last two years.

The comp table gives individual entries without aggregating, so it's a pretty different picture.

I don't think we have an equivalent of the leaderboard past the top 20, but it would be nice. (And the end of year reports only have the top 7.)
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,447