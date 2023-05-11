More entries on the leaderboard

Jin Mori in
Currently the levels.fyi leaderboard (suppose software engineer entry level) only shows 20 entries. Where can I find the complete leaderboard with all entries?
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Sort the comp table by TC on the software eng page: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?countryId=254&country=254&sortBy=total_compensation&sortOrder=DESC
JackieDaytonaSoftware Engineer
The leaderboard gives median comp for data points within the last two years.
The comp table gives individual entries without aggregating, so it's a pretty different picture.
I don't think we have an equivalent of the leaderboard past the top 20, but it would be nice. (And the end of year reports only have the top 7.)
