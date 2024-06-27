gootar in
Microsoft interview format
I have 4, 4 hour interviews for a senior sde position coming up. What can I expect for the interview formats? Amazon and Meta provides extension docs on what their process is, but I cannot find the same for microsoft.
#Microsoft
3
1515
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Awesome, good luck with those Microsoft interviews! Like most companies, they usually do a mix of coding, system design, and behavioral questions. Make sure to practice solving common coding problems and be ready to discuss your past projects and experience in depth.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,541