gootar in  
Software Engineer  

Microsoft interview format

I have 4, 4 hour interviews for a senior sde position coming up. What can I expect for the interview formats? Amazon and Meta provides extension docs on what their process is, but I cannot find the same for microsoft.

﻿#Microsoft﻿

3
1515
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer  
Awesome, good luck with those Microsoft interviews! Like most companies, they usually do a mix of coding, system design, and behavioral questions. Make sure to practice solving common coding problems and be ready to discuss your past projects and experience in depth.
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,541