Thoughts on offer
Series B company.
- Base - 220k
- Equity: 10,000 units @ 4$ (strike price based on most recent valid 409A)
- Current valuation 200M
- Previous valuation 100m - series A
- Preferred stock price: 20$
- Outstanding: 10m shares
- Standard Benefits
- Principal Engineer - Level
If you really believe in the company then a slight inversion of the cash and equity would be reasonable (less cash and more equity). Also depends on your lifestyle needs today if cash is paramount.
The equity portion looks like a new grad offer, but cash resembles 5+ YoE for a Series B startup.
