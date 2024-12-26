Principal IC in  
Software Engineer  

Thoughts on offer

Series B company.

  • Base - 220k
  • Equity: 10,000 units @ 4$ (strike price based on most recent valid 409A)
  • Current valuation 200M
  • Previous valuation 100m - series A
  • Preferred stock price: 20$
  • Outstanding: 10m shares
  • Standard Benefits
  • Principal Engineer - Level
codemonkey4hireSoftware Engineer  
If you really believe in the company then a slight inversion of the cash and equity would be reasonable (less cash and more equity). Also depends on your lifestyle needs today if cash is paramount.
4
codemonkey4hireSoftware Engineer  
The equity portion looks like a new grad offer, but cash resembles 5+ YoE for a Series B startup.
4

