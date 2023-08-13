Relocate US Salary

Kaer in
I am a software engineer in Bytedance China, package abount 700k RMB，2.5 yr work experience， 2-2 level。Leader provides an opportunity to relocate US。I want to know how much should I get in US.
SususuchiaData Analyst
Ok... US people don't understand how much is 70w. It's 700k RMB, so it's about 100k USD. If you relocate to the Bay area in the US, I think 300k+ USD should be what you look for..
19g617l4outciuData
300k is ambitious. Much depends upon your seniority skill wise. I’d say 180-240k is more typical in the Bay Area, except at the big four.
