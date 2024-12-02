Rose in
Amazon L6 Ads BD vs Google Ads L4 Sales
Same location, TC of Amazon (first year) is ～20% (~10% post tax) higher than Google. Google hiring manager said it might be possible to promote to L5 in 1-1.5Y yet no guarantee.
Question1: will Amazon's pay decrease in Y3 or Y4, is there any equity refresher in Y3 onwards?
Question2: which offer is better, whether the 20%+ premium can compensate the culture, hour and benefit disadvantage in Amazon?
Can people leave comments on the reason of your vote? Thanks!
OpsL4Operations
Most Amazonians get a backloaded RSU offer, then (in my experience) get little additional comp until Y3-4
naiceeqqProgram Manager
Thanks, if no promotion after T4, will TC decrease a lot given less RSU granted?
