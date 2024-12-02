Amazon L6 Ads BD vs Google Ads L4 Sales

Poll

Same location, TC of Amazon (first year) is ～20% (~10% post tax) higher than Google. Google hiring manager said it might be possible to promote to L5 in 1-1.5Y yet no guarantee.





Question1: will Amazon's pay decrease in Y3 or Y4, is there any equity refresher in Y3 onwards?





Question2: which offer is better, whether the 20%+ premium can compensate the culture, hour and benefit disadvantage in Amazon?





Can people leave comments on the reason of your vote? Thanks!



