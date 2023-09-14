Applying US google jobs from Canada

I am based out of Canada and I applied for some SRE positions in google USA. But very shortly I got a response in google careers as not proceeding for all the applications that I submitted .





Is there any check in the system, that I cannot apply to US roles from outside of US. Being a Canadian I won’t need a visa sponsor as I can get a TN visa at the port of entry with a job offer.





Please let me know your thoughts on this. Thanks very much.