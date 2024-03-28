dodgersRoger in
Tip: Use PDF not Word file Resumes
Please please please use PDF resumes. It makes my life easier and will get you more interviews. PDF resumes are often rendered directly in the browser on LinkedIn and other hiring sites. Additionally it's lighter weight and easier to open / view than word files. It's simple but effective.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
I thought PDFs were standard practice but I guess some people still haven't got the memo lol, how many word doc resumes do you usually get?
dodgersRogerSoftware Engineering Manager
Me too sigh. I’d say about 15%. It’s not majority but large enough for me to really question where people are getting advice from
