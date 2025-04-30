Schools and Courses

Andrew Linton in
Im new here and new to the Data and engineering etc… I found out about this site from Data Engineering Academy. Has anyone heard and or took their course and if so what do you think about it?
analyzerData Analyst a day ago
I haven’t personally enrolled but I’ve seen a few success stories from people who used their materials to land data-related roles. If you’re brand new to the space, structured courses like that can help give you direction and cut through the noise. Just remember to supplement it with building your own projects and exploring docs for tools like dbt, Spark, and Kafka. The key is consistency — and it’s awesome that you’re diving in early. You've got this!
